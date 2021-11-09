Wanda Duncan, 75, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point. She was born on June 22, 1946 in Itawamba County to Richard Earl and Juanita Senter Duncan. Prior to her retirement, she was a teacher's assistant in the Aberdeen School District. She was one of the founding members of the Aberdeen Car Club where she at one time served as secretary and treasurer. She was one of the coordinators of the Aberdeen Car Show and she loved to show her 1972 Chevrolet Nova that she bought brand new. She also enjoyed photography and was a member of the Prairie Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Chuck Moffett officiating. Burial will follow in the Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. She is survived by her family, Tony Shackelford (Angie) of the Athens Community, Austin Shackelford (Brittany), and Nick Grimes (Patience). She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Kenneth Shackelford. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Visitation will be on Friday from noon until service time. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.