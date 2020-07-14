OLIVE BRANCH -- Willie J Duncan, 64, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at his residence in Olive Branch. Visitation . Services will be on Saturday July 18, 2020 4:00 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel . Burial will follow at West Tenn . State Veterans Cemetery Memphis on Monday Serenity Autry of Holly Springs is in charge of services.

