Judy Perrigo Dunehew, 67, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at her home in Tupelo after a long, hard, courageous fight against ovarian cancer. Judy was born the youngest of five children October 3, 1951 to William "Bill" and Evelyn Perrigo in Memphis, Tennessee. Judy graduated from Overton High School in Memphis with the class of 1969. She then attended Memphis State University where she received her Bachelor Degree in Elementary Education. While living in Memphis, Judy met the love of her life Jerry Dunehew and they were married 47 years. Judy and Jerry had two daughters that they centered their lives around. Through the years, the family moved to the state of Washington for a few years and then to Mississippi. They lived in Louisville for several years where they developed friendships that would last a lifetime. In 1983, the family moved to Starkville where Judy could further her education at Mississippi University for Women. Judy touched countless lives when she fell in love with teaching and taught for 31 years. She taught every grade except for 1st grade, including years in Special Education and Gifted Education. She had a special place in her heart for all of her former students and teachers she has taught with. Judy always had a love for learning and used this by receiving her Masters in Gifted Education and her National Board Certification. Judy also had a love for the world and people around the world. She worked with Exchange Students for 15 years and hosted four to live with their family for a year at a time. These girls from Sweden, Australia, Brazil, and Spain became a part of the Dunehew family and Judy was able to travel and see each one of them later in her life. Judy and Jerry have always been actively involved in their church home regardless of where they lived. They have been members of The Orchard in Tupelo for 20 years and were able to go on a life changing mission trip to Ecuador in 2001. They have also served as small group leaders and have developed some of their closest friendships in these small groups and other small groups they have been involved in. In 2007, Judy and Jerry bought the Teacher's Pet store and helped serve this community through their business for many years. She also founded an Ovarian Cancer support group to help others who were struggling with the same disease she fought daily. Judy's heart grew even bigger over the last four years when she became an avid supporter of animal rescue. She has saved the lives of hundreds of dogs through her work and dedication. Above all else, everyone you talk to about Judy mentions her contagious smile, her devotion to her friends and family, and her love for life! Judy is survived by her husband Jerry Dunehew and daughters Robin Maynard, Jenny Jolly, her husband Greg and her five grandsons John Mark Jolly, Will Jolly, Jacob Jolly, Andrew Maynard, and Clay Maynard all of Tupelo. Judy dedicated the last 20 years to loving these boys and creating memories with summer trips, Spooky Saturdays, Back to School Luaus, and many others that will last a lifetime. She is also survived by her sisters Betty Dunehew, Gwen Tubb (Larry), and her brother Bill Perrigo all of Memphis along with many special nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and her special Fur Babies Callie, Chloe, Piper, Marley, Pip, Bear, and Ace. Judy was preceded in death by her parents William and Evelyn Perrigo and her sister Mary Helt. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo and 1 p.m. until service time Sunday, September 22, 2019 at The Orchard Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be 2 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019 at The Orchard Tupelo with Rev. Will Rambo and Rev. Don Bishop Officiating. Graveside services will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Greg Jolly, Bennett Maynard, Joe Huckaby, John Mark Jolly, Will Jolly, Jacob Jolly, Andrew Maynard, and Clay Maynard. Honorary Pallbearers will be all of Judy's beloved former students. Memorials may be made to Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd, Tupelo, MS 38801. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.