A great husband and father, a great DJ, a great, gregarious personality at many levels in these parts met his Creator while jogging in Ballard Park from a sudden, massive heart attack on Saturday morning, March. 28, 2020. Paul Eric Dunklee, known by admiring radio fans everywhere as Paul Stone, was born in Oyster Bay, New York on June 21, 1971 to Kirk Morrell Dunklee and the late Virginia Mare Cross. His years of youth were spent primarily in the greater Dallas, Texas area where he graduated from Plano-West High School and was a star performer in the school band. He attended and ultimately graduated from Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas where he met his sweet heart , Lea Ann Hartley Dunklee. They married on July 15, 1995. Paul moved to the Tupelo area in l997 from Texas. With his powerful, yet soothing voice, he became a popular DJ on Wizard 106, partnering with Kelli Carlson on the Morning Show. Their ratings were always over the top and listeners bonded with the two as if they were best friends. Paul worked for a period with WTVA as Community Relations associate. He later entered the Insurance industry working for Woodman of the World. Due to his contagious personality and his strong work ethic, he became as self employed agent owning his own Allstate Insurance business, a job he was actively engaged until his death. Paul was a lifetime member of the Dallas Cowboys Fan Club, so much so that he got bent out of shape when the lost. A master musician and guitar player, Paul was a part of the local band known as Gypsy. He and the band were a sought after group for many local venues. Paul was a family man, and doted over his two sons and their activities. He could always be seen working the concessions or encouraging THS band students as one of the most ardent supporters in the Tupelo High School Band Boosters organization. In the spirit of community service, he was the standing DJ at the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary "Empty Bowls" luncheon. With his trademark bowties and his affable, caring attitude toward all he came in contact with, Paul was a beloved soul to so many and will be sorely missed by all. Due to the Corona Virus Pandemic, a private family only service will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Dr. Will Rambo officiating. Private burial will be at Tupelo Memorial Park on Joyner. A public celebration of Paul's life will be forthcoming and will be announced later. To be a present part of Paul's life celebration, it is suggested you was via Live streaming at www.holllandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 2 PM Wednesday and it will be permanently archived thereafter. The service will be posted to Paul's facebook as well as Holland Funeral Directors soon after the service. Please register your condolences for Lea Ann, JD and Ryan by emailing to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Paul leaves his wife, Lea Ann Dunklee and two sons, John David (JD) Dunklee of Tupelo and the University of Southern Mississippi and Ryan Kirk Dunklee, a sophomore at Tupelo High School, his father, Kirk Dunklee of Charlottesville, Va. his brother, Edwin "Ed" Dunklee of Houston, Texas, his mother-in-law, Nelda Hartley of Belden and his father-in-law, John Hartley of Nacogdoches, TX. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marie. Honorary pallbearers are members of the Band, Gypsy and Kelli Carlson, Kendall Webb, Chris Morris, Chris Stewart, Terry Abernathy, Chuck Cox, Richard Vannord and Matt Chatham. Donations in memory of Paul may be made to the Salvation Army Ladies Auxiliary, P. O. Box 706, Tupelo, MS. 38802 for the benefit of the Empty Bowls Project.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.