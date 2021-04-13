Jimmy Dale Dunlap, age 74, of Blue Springs passed away Tuesday, April 13th, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit after an extended battle with colon cancer. He was born July 3, 1946 to Sam and Opalene Dunlap. He was a 1964 Graduate of East Union Attendance Center and worked his entire life in the furniture industry. His most recent job was with B & W Upholstery in Oxford. He is survived by his son Mike Dunlap, his sister Sandra Jackson, 2 grand children, Emma Dunlap and Sam Dunlap, all of Blue Springs, a nephew Adam Little (Angela) of Durham, NC and 2 special friends (that he loved like his sons) William Taylor (Tina) of Mantachie and Mark Nobles (Shone) of New Albany. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Charlotte and his parents and a brother in law, Van Jackson. Graveside service will be held at The New Harmony Cemetery at 3:00 PM on Thursday April 15th. United Funeral Service will be in charge of the Service.
