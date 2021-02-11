Lois Crane Dunn, 65, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at her condominium in Orange Beach. A native of Zion, Illinois, she was born on December 3, 1955 to Roy and Virginia Sheffield Crane. Lois enjoyed a fulfilling career in the Hospitality Industry before her retirement. She enjoyed being at the lakefront and by the beach and loved spending time with her friends and family. A graveside service celebrating her life will be held at 3 PM Saturday, February 13, 2021 in White Church Cemetery in Fulton, MS. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving their friends. Lois is survived by three daughters, Rachelle Lucente and her husband, Joseph of Wisconsin, Ginger Box and her husband, Joseph, of Alabama and McKenzie Dunn of California; son, Chad Hutson and his wife, Stephanie, of California; and four grandchildren; and was sister to, Lana Winters, Linda Crane, Laura Crane Conwill and Jackie Crane. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.

