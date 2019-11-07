Nettie H. Dunn, 93, was born September 1, 1926 to the late C.H. Weatherall and Ossie Lee Foster in New Albany, Mississippi. She departed her earthly life on October 23, 2019 at Union County Health and Rehab in New Albany, MS. She leaves to cherish her memories: nieces; Nettie Grace (John) Laster; Denise (Earl) Logan of Tacoma, Washington; nephew; Dennis (Delores) Barry of Bellevue, Washington; special cousins; Lester (Elaine) Bails; of Aurora, Illinois, Barbara (Cornelius) Campbell of New Albany, MS; god daughter; Mary Joyce Johnson and god son; C.W. Ivy of New Albany, MS; special friends; Nina Foot, Evelyn Graham of New Albany, MS, Judith Ward of Myrtle MS and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 from 6:00 pm- 8:00 pm at Zion Chapel in New Albany, MS. Service will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at Zion Chapel MBC in New Albany, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in New Albany, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
