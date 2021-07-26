Berlie Dunnam, age 85, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Landmark Nursing Home in Booneville, MS. She was a member of Bethany Primitive Baptist Church. Berlie was retired from the Pontotoc City School cafeteria and Methodist Outreach. She enjoyed sewing and reading. Services will be at 3:00 PM, Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Larry Wise officiating; burial will follow in the Locust Hill Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her two daughters, Debbie Hutcheson (Bob) of Alpine and Diane Moody (Randy) of Blue Springs, MS; her son, Perry Clayton (Kay Best) of Pontotoc, MS; five grandchildren, Amanda Schaeffer (Brian), Kelli Greer (Shohn), Shaunda Caples (Kyle), Josh Moody (Cleo) and Chris Clayton (Connie); and nine great grandchildren, Felix Schaeffer, Ryhs Schaeffer, Clay Pitts, Makenzie Caples, Ava Moody, Lawrence Moody, Millie Moody, Cadyn Clayton and Mason Clayton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Preston Thomas Brandon and Maudie Wise Brandon; her husband, Vernon Dunnam; her five sisters, Geniva Williams, Essie Lewis, Berma Kelly, Loyce Kidd and Dovie Williams; and two brothers, John Brandon and Nolan Brandon. Pallbearers will be Bob Hutcheson, Randy Moody, Josh Moody, Kyle Caples, Shohn Greer, Clay Pitts, Brian Schaeffer and Chris Clayton. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 PM Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
