Katherine Mauldin Dunnam, 82, resident of the Dumas Community, passed away peacefully in the comfort on her home surrounded by family October 9, 2020 following an extended illness. Funeral Services remembering the life of Mrs. Dunnam will be at 1 PM Monday, October 12 at Lowry United Methodist Church with Bro. Kenneth Harrison officiating. Burial will follow in Lowry Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Dunnam was born September 25, 1938 in Prentiss County, the daughter of the late Douglas Randle and Ora Glen Windham Mauldin. She was a 1957 graduate of Dumas High School and was married November 24, 1956 to her beloved husband, John Darrell Dunnam who survives. A member of Dumas Baptist Church and a homemaker throughout her life, Mrs. Dunnam possessed a love for children of all ages. She will be remembered for her Christian life that include daily reading of her Bible and sharing her kindness and home to all that knew and respected her. Crossword puzzles and reading were favorite pastimes. There will be a private family visitation before the service at Lowry United Methodist Church. The family requests that all friends and family adhere to the CDC COVID guidelines and practice social distancing and the wearing of masks. In addition to her husband of 63 years, survivors include two granddaughters, Jackie Lambert (Wesley) of Ripley and Brittany Wrenn (John) of Liberty, MS, two brothers, Dwight Mauldin (Linda) of Blue Mountain and Douglas Mauldin (Linda) of White Pigeon, MI, three great grandsons, Hunter and Fisher Lambert and John Randle Herring, a special caregiver, Love Mason and a host of nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by two daughters, Deborah Crawford and Sherry Dunnam, an infant sister, Gara Glenn Mauldin and a nephew, Randle Benjamin Mauldin. The family expresses their gratitude to the North Mississippi Medical Center 3rd floor staff for their love, care and concern for our loving wife, sister and grandmother. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Dunnam family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
