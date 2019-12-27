Bobbi Sue Dupree, 52, died Thursday, December 26, 2019 at her residence in Nettleton after a lengthy illness. She was born in Chicago, Illinois September 2, 1967 to Larry and Barbara Joerns Douglas. Later in life she relocated to Nettleton where she raised five daughters. She loved butterflies and spending time with her daughters and grandsons. Bobbi was a loving and caring soul who opened her home to anyone in need often offering shelter to those less fortunate. A very strong and courageous lady, she touched every life she came across and was always smiling and positive, even in the face of adversity and had overcome many trials and tribulations throughout her life. She will be missed by many whose lives she touched and changed. She attended Crosspointe Fellowship in Nettleton when her health allowed. Survivors include her mother, Barbara Christensen of Nettleton; five daughters, Rachel Dupree of Nettleton, Raina Dupree of Tupelo, Roni Bramlett (Jon) of Nettleton, Reanna Dupree of Nettleton and Rayven Wehling of Amboy, Illinois; five grandsons, Jameson Kent, Weston Bynum, Walker Ellis, Asher Tanner and Wells Bramlett; sister, Lorri Seidl of Nettleton; and brother, Barry Douglas of Antigo, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her father; sister, Pamela Loveless; and very special friend and father of her children, Ron Dupree, Jr. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until service time Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Crosspointe Fellowship in Nettleton. Services honoring her life will be 4 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Crosspointe Fellowship with Bro. Tommy Ray Dabbs officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
