Ronald Edgar Dupree, Jr., 55, was born on January 3, 1964 and passed away on October 30, 2019. Ron was born in New Mexico, married and started his family in Illinois with his best friend Bobbi Sue, and spent a majority of his adult life in Mississippi. Ron loved music, muscle cars, and most of all his daughters and grandsons. Ron was a sharp-witted, kind man who was proud of his Native American heritage. He spent his free time playing guitar, working on his motorcycle, goofing off with his grandsons, and telling stories of favorite pastimes. Ron is survived by his daughters, Rachel Dupree, Raina Dupree (Joe), Roni Dupree Bramlett (Jon), Reanna Dupree and Rayven Wehling; sister, Deborah Adams (Ron); grandsons, Jameson Kent, Weston Bynum, Walker Ellis, Asher Dupree Tanner and Wells Bramlett; and a host of uncles; aunts; nieces; nephews; and friends. Ron was preceded in death by his mother, Judy Hosman and father, Ronald Edgar Dupree, Sr. Visitation will be 4 until service time Monday November 11, 2019 at CrossPointe. The memorial services will be held 6 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at CrossPointe Fellowship in Nettleton, Mississippi.
