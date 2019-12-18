Rita Katherine Wheeler Durchholz, 73, died at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 after a brief illness. Born March 5, 1946 in Henderson, KY, Rita graduated from Castle High School in Chandler, IN. She married James Henry Durchholz on April 24, 1965 in Evansville, IN. She and Jim relocated to Tupelo in 1983 from Indiana and have made their home here since. She was a communicant of St. James Catholic Church and a devout and faithful Catholic. Rita worked in retail most of her life, lastly at Hobby Lobby. She enjoyed quilting and arts and crafts, reading good books, word search puzzles and Mahjong on computer. She loved people and was an avid conversationalist. Rita was a devoted wife, a loving mother and a beautiful grandmother. She will be missed by all. A Mass will be recited at 10:30 AM Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church with Father Tim Murphy and Father Henry Shelton officiating. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery on Barrett Ridge. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday only. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to serve their friends. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net Rita is survived by her husband, Jim, of Tupelo; her two daughters, Kathy Scott and husband, Rodney, of Guntown, and April Schuh and husband, Louis, of Amory; three grandchildren, whom Granny loved, Anthony Morris (Brittany), Jessica Scott, and Gabby Scott; one great-grandchild, Toye Morris; one sister, Theresa Schmitt (Bob) of Missouri, and two brothers, Jimmy Wheeler (Cindy) of Indiana, and Bobby Wheeler (Janie) of Idaho. She was preceded in death by her grandparents who raised her, William and Ida Crowdus. Instead of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James Catholic Church, P.O. Box 734, Tupelo, MS 38801, designated for Mass to be said in memory of Rita's earthly pilgrimage.
