Ruby Mae Thompson Durden, 85, died Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Baldwyn Nursing Home in Baldwyn, MS. She was the daughter of the late Malinda Thompson. She was a member of Trinity C.M.E. Church in Guntown, MS. She was very active with the C.M. E. Church. She served as President of Tupelo -Aberdeen District , Stewardess president and on many other committees. She graduated from Alcorn State University. She taught school for many years in Amory and Houston School District. She leaves to mourn her passing, two daughters, Jennifer Durden and Alpha Hughes (Kirby); one son, Darryle Durden; six grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren; Visitation will be Monday, September 21, 2020 from 3-5 P.M. at the Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn. Graveside service will be Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Trinity Memorial Garden in Guntown, MS. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.