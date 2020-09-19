Ruby Mae T. Durden

Ruby Mae Thompson Durden, 85, died Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Baldwyn Nursing Home in Baldwyn, MS. She was the daughter of the late Malinda Thompson. She was a member of Trinity C.M.E. Church in Guntown, MS. She was very active with the C.M. E. Church. She served as President of Tupelo -Aberdeen District , Stewardess president and on many other committees. She graduated from Alcorn State University. She taught school for many years in Amory and Houston School District. She leaves to mourn her passing, two daughters, Jennifer Durden and Alpha Hughes (Kirby); one son, Darryle Durden; six grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren; Visitation will be Monday, September 21, 2020 from 3-5 P.M. at the Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn. Graveside service will be Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Trinity Memorial Garden in Guntown, MS. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.

