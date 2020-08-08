Allen Lee Durham (69) passed away Friday, August 7,2020 at the NMMC in Tupelo. He was a member of New Lebanon Freewill Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and watching westerns. He was a United States Navy veteran. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday at Kesler Funeral Home Chapel in Baldwyn with Bro. Jack Whitley officiating. Burial will follow in the Booneville Cemetery. He is survived by his wife; Patricia Durham of Booneville, his daughter; Jessica Arnold (Daniel) of Baldwyn, his sons, Matthew Durham of Booneville, Sammy Durham (Stacey) of Wheeler and Jason Durham, his sisters; Carol Brown and Frances Yates (Terry) of Jumpertown, his brother; Charlie Durham of Jumpertown, his grandchildren; Kinsey Paige Wallis of Corinth, Macie Ann and Gracie Danielle Arnold both of Baldwyn and Austin Durham, one great grandchild.He was preceded in death by his son; Allen Lynn Durham, his brothers; Bill Yates, Charles Durham and David Durham, his sister; Viola Cobb, his parents; Pete and Velma Azilee Durham. Visitation will be from 8:00 a.m.until service time Monday
