Allen Lee Durham (69) passed away Friday, August 7,2020 at the NMMC in Tupelo. He was a member of New Lebanon Freewill Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and watching westerns. He was a United States Navy veteran. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday at Kesler Funeral Home Chapel in Baldwyn with Bro. Jack Whitley officiating. Burial will follow in the Booneville Cemetery. He is survived by his wife; Patricia Durham of Booneville, his daughter; Jessica Arnold (Daniel) of Baldwyn, his sons, Matthew Durham of Booneville, Sammy Durham (Stacey) of Wheeler and Jason Durham, his sisters; Carol Brown and Frances Yates (Terry) of Jumpertown, his brother; Charlie Durham of Jumpertown, his grandchildren; Kinsey Paige Wallis of Corinth, Macie Ann and Gracie Danielle Arnold both of Baldwyn and Austin Durham, one great grandchild.He was preceded in death by his son; Allen Lynn Durham, his brothers; Bill Yates, Charles Durham and David Durham, his sister; Viola Cobb, his parents; Pete and Velma Azilee Durham. Visitation will be from 8:00 a.m.until service time Monday

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.