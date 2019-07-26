Sandy Glenn Durham, 59, of Saltillo, MS passed from this life on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born in Tupelo on February 29, 1960. She was a 1978 graduate of Saltillo High School. She worked at Barber printing and K's Tobacco. She will be remembered in the hearts of her family and friends. A celebration of Sandy's life will be held on Sunday, July 28 at 2:00 p.m. at Water's Funeral Home, Baldwyn, MS, with her brother, Daniel "Buck" Buchanan officiating. Interment will be at Mayfield Church of Christ cemetery. She is survived by her parents Oscar and Eva Buchanan of Saltillo, Mississippi, an older sister Ethel and her husband Charles Warren of Terry, Mississippi, an older brother Daniel "Buck" Buchanan and his wife Valerie Buchanan of Great Falls Virginia, a close friend Wayne Hendrix, 1 niece and 3 nephews, 8 great nieces and nephews other relatives and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Kevin Durham. Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, July 27 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Water's Funeral Home in Baldwyn. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
