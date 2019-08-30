Patsy Duval (78) went to meet the Lord in her Heavenly home on Friday, August 30, 2019. She was a member of First Independent Baptist Church. She enjoyed fishing, flower gardens and her profession as a beautician. Patsy thoroughly loved her family, especially her grandchildren. Services will be 4 pm Sunday, September 1, 2019 in the chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Toby Mears officiating. Burial will be in the Hills Chapel Independent Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-4 pm Sunday at the funeral home. She is survived by her son, Thomas Jourd Watts (Aleshia) of Marietta; her daughters, Donna Barshaw (Bryan) of Baldwyn, Tammy Rodgers (Tony) of Mooreville and Cindy Mears (Toby) of Baldwyn; her brother, Mack Moore (Barbara) of Marietta; her sisters, Nellie Hood (Gene) of Baldwyn, Doris Hood of Baldwyn and Jo Anne Thornton of Marietta and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jourd and Bernis Moore; her brother, William Dub Moore; her grandson, Jamie Guin and her granddaughter, Julie Watts. Pallbearers are; Bryan Barshaw, Tony Rodgers, TJ Watts, BJ Barshaw, Jason Farley, Brad Estes, Nathan Watts, Matthew Kingsley, Jake Mears, Jason Underwood, Anthony Underwood, Brandon Rodgers, Cory "Buck" Rodgers and Bradley Rodgers. Her great-grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
