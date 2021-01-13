Larry Duaine Duvall

Larry Duaine Duvall, 72, resident of Blue Springs, departed this life to be with his Lord on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany following a brief illness. Private Services are planned. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Mr. Duvall was born June 8, 1948, in Tupelo, MS, the son of the late Noon and Vera Sheffield Duvall. His greatest joy in life was sharing opportunities with his family. He was employed in the Fiber Industry for over 40 years, was owner of JDL Enterprises, LLC in Blue Springs and was still working with Industrial Machinery. Survivors include his wife, Judy Vance Duvall, two sons, Michael Duvall (Sandra) of Hamilton, AL and Paul Duvall (Angie) of Booneville, one brother, Ivy Duvall (Strattie) of Tupelo, three grandsons, Trace Duvall, Ryan Gann (Heather) and Cody Gann (Madison), three granddaughters, Tiffanie Hoang, Bryce and Mayce Payne, four great grandchildren, Hieu Hoang, Lane Gann, Myia Sizemore and Cee Jay Sizemore, his mother in law, Emma Vance and a brother in law, Mark Vance. He was also preceded in death by a brother, James Noah Duvall. The family request that memorials be directed to The American Diabetic Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116 or www.diabetes.org. The Staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Duvall family at nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000

