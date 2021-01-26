Johnny Wilder Duvall SR, 86, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021 at his home. He was a retired United Methodist Minister, and enjoyed all animals, especially horses, collecting guns, reading, writing and singing songs. He retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years of service and he was a Baptist. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Bobby Snow officiating. Burial will be in Center Star Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Janet Wald Duvall of Oxford; (5) daughters, Lynda McIntyre of Hammond, LA, Brenda Dodson of Oxford, Dianne Duvall Castellano (Jack) of Nashville, Vicky Griggs (Albert) of Oxford and Kim Cook (James) of Olive Branch; (6) sons, Paul Duvall (Mariann) of Olive Branch, Larry Duvall of Baldwyn, Johnny Duvall Jr. (Christina) of Jackson, Tommy Crawford (Wendy) of Senatobia, David Crawford JR. of Oxford and Brian Crawford (Roxanne) of Oxford; sister, Billie Sue Williams of Pontotoc; (20) grandchildren; (14) great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ezekiel Duvall and Lora Cannon Duvall; brother, David Duvall and four grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Zack Crawford, Erin Castellano, Cameron Crawford, Collin Crawford, Casey Cook, Chandler Lessel, Slick Crawford and Stoney Crawford. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
