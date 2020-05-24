On May 24, Linda "Susie" DuVall's earthly life concluded and her Heavenly celebration at the feet of her Father began. Susie spent the entirety of her life in Saltillo, MS. She was an avid member of Oak Hill Community Church for over 50 years, where she served in many roles, her favorites being pianist and choir director. Susie was fondly known by all as a fervent prayer warrior and over the course of the years, she was blessed to lead many she loved to Christ, fulfilling her utmost purpose in life. Susie had many passions in life, among which were vintage dolls and spending countless hours admiring her beautiful flowers and birds. Her vintage doll hobby included painstakingly detailed research, "fixing" them and collecting or selling. Passionate about those hobbies as she was, they paled in comparison to her chief pastime - spending time with her beloved family. Susie, "DD" to all those close to her, was known for her gentle smile, unjudging listening ear, sage wisdom and loving shoulder that was free at any time to anyone. Susie is survived by her daughters, Susan (Eric) Svenson and Stacy Cobb (Andy Stanford), Jeff May, whom she loved as her own son, her grandchildren Meghan (Trae) Luttrell, Olivia (Chris) Bennett, Loghan May, Peyton Pigott and Jack Cobb. She is also survived by four great-grandchilden, whom she adored, Sawyer Luttrell, Amelia Luttrell, Georgia Bennett, and Bailey Bennett. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive her. She has been reunited in Heaven with the love of her life, Hugh DuVall, to whom she was married for 51 years, along with her parents, F.H. and Lois Hamner, and her brother, Gary Hamner. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oak Hill Community Church Building Fund. (116 Hereford Drive, Tupelo, MS 38804) Services will be 12 p.m. Tuesday at Oak Hill Community Church with Rev. Danny Dabbs and Rev. Danny Rushing officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time at the church. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements and are honored to serve their friends. Extended family and friends are asked to considerately follow the guidelines set forth by our state and local officials during the current COVID-19 crisis. A special thanks and debt of gratitude is owed to Susie's hospice nurse, Laura Galloway, who tenderly cared for her in her finals days on this side of eternity. Pallbearers will be Michael Hamner, Randy Wigginton, Hoyt Richey, Ken Houston, Johnny McGaugh, Matthew Fields, Geoffrey King, and John Wigginton. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
