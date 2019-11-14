NEW ALBANY, MS -- John 'Johnny' Dye, 77, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday November 16, 2019 2:00 at St Mary U.M.Church St Mary Road New Albany. Visitation will be on Friday November 15, 2019 4:00 - 6:00 with family hour 5:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel . Burial will follow at Flatwood Grove Church Cemetery. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.

