MEMPHIS, TN FORMERLY OF NEW ALBANY -- Hazzie Jenkins Dye Owens, 90, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019, at her home in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday September 28, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Oak Grove M.B. Church 1356 CR 121 New Albany. Visitation will be on Friday September 27, 2019 4:00 - 6:00 6:00 - 6:45 Moments of reflections. at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery new Albany. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of services.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.