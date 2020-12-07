Randle Kyle (Dan) Dye departed this life to guard the streets of Heaven on December 05, 2020. Born to Claudis and Rubie Cruse Dye April 05, 1948, he grew up in Olive Branch and Pontotoc. Upon graduation from Pontotoc High School, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served as an air commando in Thailand and Vietnam. He later enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, and served as a combat infantry sniper until he was medically discharged in 1976 with the rank of Sergeant. Awarded the Leatherneck High Rifle at Parris Island, Dan consistently qualified expert with rifle and pistol and was a member of the USMC competition shooting team. His numerous decorations included the Air Force Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal (with four stars), Purple Heart (two awards), and Silver Star. Dan obtained a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Delta State University, and worked in law enforcement at local, state and federal levels. He was an extra class amateur radio operator (KA5DAN), a musician, a fly fisherman, and a computer programmer/technician. A lover of all animals, he was especially fond of dogs, and had many canine companions over the years. He was a life member of the Marine Corps League and the Disabled Veterans of America. He is survived by his wife, Sue, of Corinth; a step-daughter he loved like his own, Tara Maftei of Blue Mountain; a step-son, Matthew McLellan of Jackson; a sister, June Dye (Lynne) of Nashville; a niece, Nory Cushing-Dye; and a nephew, Scott Moody. He also leaves his fur-kids Callie, Winchester, Bitty Kitty, and Buck. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Anita. Per Dan's request, there will be no funeral service, but friends may visit McBride Funeral Home in Ripley December 09, 4:00-7:00 pm. Honorary pallbearers are ham radio operators and Marines, past, present and future. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter or favorite veterans' organization.
