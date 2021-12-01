Twila Lavelle Wade Dye, 89, departed this life after a 2 week bout with Covid 19. Twila was born on January 3, 1932 in the Mount Vernon Community of Lee County to the late Edward Watson Wade and Malinda Mae Banister Wade. She grew up there and graduated from Belden High School and attended Itawamba Junior College. She and Shelby Ray Dye married on May 13, 1952, a marriage of 62 years before his death in 2014. Twila served as a secretary- bookkeeper most of her working life and spent her last couple decades working for the Board of Health. Twila and Ray were longtime members of the Verona United Methodist Church where she served as pianist for many years. After they returned to the farm in Brewer, she became a beloved member of the Brewer United Methodist Church where she was active in all its activities. Twila loved gospel music and was an accomplished pianist. Not only did she enjoy playing, she enjoyed hearing gospel music instrumentally or sung. An avid conversationalist, Twila loved the farm she lived on, enjoyed gardening and all her flowers, cross stitching and tatting. A memorial service will be announced by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo in the coming days. Memorials may be made to the Brewer United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 1, Shannon, MS. 38868. Twila is survived by her son, Kenneth Dye and his wife, Pati of Paris, Tx; a sister, Mavis Wade Slaton (Jack) of Laurel; a brother, Frank Wade (Ann) of West Point; a host of nieces, nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ray and her son, Phillip who died in 2004. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.