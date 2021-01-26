Ima Gene Dyer, 75, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born July 31, 1945 to the late Horace Hood and the late Beatrice Guntharp Hood. She was a member of Pine Grove Church of Christ. She enjoyed reading the newspaper, gardening, going to Tunica and spending time with her family and friends. Ima Gene was known to be a very caring and loving caregiver to the many that she served. Services will be at 11:00 am on Friday January 29, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Minister Mark Neaves officiating. Burial will be in Pine Grove Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, January 28 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include her daughter; Christinia Dyer of Fulton, 1 son; Wesley Shane Dyer of Fulton,and 2 sisters; Onie Rea Brazil of Fulton, and Ella Dean (Ray) Dexter of Iuka. She was preceded in death by her parents; Horace and Beatrice Hood, ex husband, Wayne Dyer, and 4 brothers; Carl Hood, J B Hood, Julian Hood, and John Hood. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
