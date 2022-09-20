Lisa Renee Bradford Dyer, 61, resident of Ashland, passed away peacefully Sunday September 18, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center. Funeral Services for Ms. Dyer will be private. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Ms. Dyer was born October 19, 1960 in Memphis, TN, to Betty Lou Walker Bradford of Ashland and the late Harold Wesley Bradford and received her education in the Ashland Public School System. She was a caring mother, homemaker and was a pleasant soul whose life was completely devoted to her family. Ms. Dyer found pleasure in watching birds, especially hummingbirds, outdoor activities, tending to her flowers, and in her earlier years, enjoyed cooking and baking. She was a Christian and, even when her health permitted her from attending church, she never missed her Sunday morning sermon by watching Joel Osteen. She loved life and it loved her back. Although Ms. Dyer's song has ended, her melody lingers on in the lives of those she loved most. Memories will be shared by one daughter, Mechelle Burnett of Ashland, a partner, Edward Dyer of Ashland, one grandson, Mathew Lucas Dyer, a special son in law, Billy D Burnett Jr., and her canine companion, Snuggles. She is also preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and Mark Bradford. Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Dyer Family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
