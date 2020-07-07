LONGVIEW -- Michael Dyer, 58, passed away Sunday, July 05, 2020, at Cancer Treatment Center of GA in Newnan, GA. Services will be on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Longview Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 5 to 8 PM at Longview Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Longview Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be required and masks are encouraged.

