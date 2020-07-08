Michael Allen Dyer, age 58, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Cancer Treatment Center of GA, in Newnan, GA. He was born August 15, 1961 to Ray C. and Annie Russell Dyer. Michael was a member of Longview Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, farming, car racing, volunteering with Eight Days of Hope, and loved to spend time out walking around. The service will be at 10:00 AM, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Longview Baptist Church with Rev. Jimmy Russell, Rev. Andy Russell, Rev. Matt Russell and Rev. Drew Richardson officiating; burial will follow in the Longview Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Due to COVID 19, social distancing and mask are encouraged. Survivors include his mother, Annie Russell Dyer of Longview, MS; his sister, Lisa Dyer of Atlanta, GA; two brothers, Mitchell Dyer (Vickie) and Russell Dyer, both of Longview, MS.; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Ray C. Dyer, his wife, Debbie Holloway Dyer and a sister, Becky Terry. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 PM Wednesday at Longview Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Eight Days of Hope, P.O. Box 3208, Tupelo, MS 38803. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
