SARA DYER March 9, 1938 - September 4, 2020 Sara Dyer, 82 years of age passed away peacefully on Friday September 4, 2020 in Kenosha Wisconsin with her family by her side. She is survived by her four loving daughters, Tami (Ron) Poley, Sandi Sciarra, Lisa (Quinton) Ackerman, Jeni (Phillip) Jones and her brother Roy (Mary) Collins. She had nine grandchildren and one great grandchild whom she adored She is proceeded in death by the love of her life William Earl Dyer, Her Father Thomas Collins, Mother Myrtle Corbitt Collins, Step-mother Winnie Collins, siblings Roscoe Collins, Betty Oatsvall, Billy Collins and her son-in-law Michael Sciarra. Sara was a devoted homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be sorely missed and her gentle heart and kind nature will surely shine through her four daughters. A celebration of life service will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church Hwy 23 South and Horns Crossing Road in Tremont Mississippi 38876 on September 12th 2020. Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director (262) 653-0667 www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com
