Betty Lou Wise Dykes, 81, after a 7 year long battle with Dementia, departed this world to live in eternity on January 28, 2022 from Shearer Richardson Nursing Home. She was born in Okolona on June 23, l940 to the late Ledrew Wise and Vernice M. Wise. A completely selfless lady whose life revolved around her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, Betty was married to the late Wayne Dykes in l955. He died on Nov. 11, 1990. Never afraid of work, Betty first worked for Meadow Sportswear in Okolona before she and Wayne went into the furniture manufacturing business. They were the founders and co-owners of Seville/Dykes Enterprises in Okolona and worked side by side until Wayne's death. She became a housewife, Mother and Granny or Mu to her family and many friends. Betty loved the simply things in life, had a kind spirit that always wanted to be helping someone and was completely devoted to the Lord. She enjoyed playing the piano, being an immaculate housekeeper and loving everyone. She was a member of the Athens Church of God. Services celebrating her life will be at 11AM Monday, January 31, 2022 at Holland Funeral Directors-Okolona Chapel with Pastor Jimmy Bryan officiating and Lil. Randy Earnest delivering reflections from the family. Visitation will be on Today, Sunday, January 30, 2022 from 3-5PM at the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Burial will follow in East Chickasaw Memorial Gardens. Betty is survived by her daughter, Nicole Ausbern(Den) of Nettleton; her sons, Cliff Earnest of Troy, Randy Earnest(Carolyn) of Okolona; grandchildren, Claire Earnest of Vicksburg, Dale Earnest of Pontotoc, Randy Earnest II(Katelyn), John Matthew Earnest of Okolona, Paige Earnest(Brian Harmon) of Okolona, Coleton Ausbern of Nettleton, Chip Ausbern(Monica) of Baldwyn, Johnnie Gregory, Mary Inmon and Sue Gale; ten great grandchildren; her sisters, Sue Michalik of San Antonio, Tx., Mary Inmon and Johnnie Mae Gregory both of Amory. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Dykes; her parents Ledrew and Vernice Wise and her siblings, Daniel and Boyd Wise, Adelia Wise Herndon and Gwendolyn Duncan. Pallbearers will be grandsons and family. Honorary pallbearers, with much gratitude, will be the staff of Shearer-Richardson who took such good care of Mu for many years. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
