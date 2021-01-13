Bonita "Bonnie" Elizabeth Rhoden Dykes passed away on January 13, 2021 at the age of 78 in Fulton, MS. She was born in Jacksonville, FL on January 20, 1942 to the late Clarence G. and Ruth Hines Rhoden and was a graduate of Andrew Jackson High School in 1960. Bonnie worked for the Federal Reserve Bank in Jacksonville and then for the U.S Postal Service in Middleburg, FL. She and her husband Frank were the owners of Timely Treasures Antiques in Orange Park, FL for 17 years. She was married to Frank B. Dykes and they lived in Orange, Park, FL and Middleburg, FL for 42 years before moving to Fulton, MS in 2013 to be close to their daughter and grandchildren. She was a longtime member of The Church of Christ. Bonnie was full of fun, loved everybody, loved to talk, loved her antiques, enjoyed beautiful flowers and Elvis Presley music. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Services will be at 12:00 pm on Saturday January 16, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Minister Brady Ramey officiating. Burial will be in Gum Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation wil be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include her husband of 49 years; Frank Dykes of Fulton, MS son; Jason Buren Dykes (Roaxne) of Ocean Springs, MS, daughter; Kristin Elizabeth Dykes Holley (Mark) of Tremont, MS 3 granddaughters; Hannah Elizabeth, Mallory Grace, and Rylie Paige Holley, all of Tremont, sister; Dottie Gurr (Phillip) of Jacksonville, FL, 1 niece, and 1 nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence G. and Ruth Rhoden. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
