Dorthy Lee Dykes, 67, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021, at home in Booneville. Services will be on May 22, 2021 at 5:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Booneville Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.