Bigbee Community-Shelia Fay "Puddin" Dykes, 62, departed this life on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 from NMMC in Tupelo after a 15 day struggle with Covid. Born in Tupelo to Charles Flurry and Doris Van Buskirk on Feb. 13, 1959. They both survive. She graduated from Nettleton High School and spent her life as an animal rescuer and caregiver for her family. Puddin, as she was known by family and closest friends, was a member of the Full Gospel faith. She loved all animals, fishing, motorcycle riding, red Corvettes, and spending time with her two sons and their children. She enjoyed on-line shopping and listening to all types of music. She looked forward to her monthly visits to Shorty's Style Shop to have Julie Raper fix her hair. A graveside service will be held at 2:45 Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at Conwill Cemetery off Hwy 371 with Bro. Rob Sargent officiating. A public visitation will be from Noon-2 PM Thursday at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Survivors include her husband, David Dykes of Bigbee; sons, Levi Dykes (Mickie) of Nettleton and Dusty Dykes (April) of Amory; grandchildren, Alyssa, Brilee, Lexius and Paisley Dykes; her mother, Doris VanBuskirk of Shannon; Charles Flurry (Dorothy) of Nettleton; brothers, Jimmy David Capps of Houlka and Gary Flurry (Tammie) of Nettleton. She was preceded in death by her beloved grandparents, Bill and Ella Mae Sullivan VanBuskirk; two sisters, Donna Harlow and Cheryl Clayton and her son, Dakota who were both buried on September 3, 2021 and a brother, Terry Flurry. Pallbearers will be Daniel, Matthew and Bobo Dykes, Anthony Fooshee, Zach Cresap and Corey Fines. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.