Janis Suggs Dyson 74, went into the arms of her Savior on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born in Amory, MS January 3, 1946 to the late Rex Ray Suggs and Claudis Welch Suggs. She was a devoted Christian, wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family deeply. She attended Smithville School until 1961, then moved to Memphis, TN where she graduated from Westside High School in 1963. She earned her associates degree at IJC in Fulton, MS. She also attended Mississippi State University. Accomplishments and Accolades: Janis owned a arts & crafts shop, she taught Art Classes, worked at United Blood Services, Marketing Director at Trace Regional Hospital, Sales Rep for Chickasaw Journal, worked for McRaes as a Merchandise Decorator, published Author of Turning Clay into History: The Story of W.D. Suggs Pottery, an accomplished artist, active member of First Baptist Church, Houston MS. where she was a youth girls sunday school Teacher, and currently faithful member of the Mary Martha Sunday school Class, Past Regent of the Chuquatonchee chapter NSDAR, Member of the Chickasaw County Historical & Benological Society, Past President of the Houston Exchange Club, Homecoming Queen IJC (1962). Private graveside services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Amory Masonic Lodge Cemetery in Amory with Bro. Daniel Herringa officiating. A Memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial Funeral Home in Houston is in charge of arrangements. Janis is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Julius Clyde Dyson Jr.; two sons, Julius "Jay" Clyde Dyson III and his former spouse Melissa Dawn Dyson of Pontotoc and Nathan "Andy" Andrew Dyson (Midred "Millie") of Tupelo; her daughter, Jennifer Lee LaCapra (Tim) of Spring Hill, TN; 10 grandchildren, Lizza Cate Dyson, Julius Lyles Dyson, Jonathan Colby "Colby" LaCapra, Collin Andrew LaCapra, Carson Briggs LaCapra, Cameron Scott LaCapra, Carrington Noel LaCapra, Abigail "Abby" Grace Dyson, Ethan Andrew Dyson and Myles Carter Dyson; her sister, Linda Marie Suggs-Wood (Wilburn "Jeff") of Atoka, TN. Janis is preceded in death by her parents, Rex Ray Suggs, Claudis Welch Suggs; her grandparents, William David Suggs, Lula Ellen Wigginton Suggs, James Simington Welch and Lalia Marquilla "Quilla" Massengill Welch. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Together We Grow Fund at First Baptist Church, 201 West Madison St., Houston, MS 38851. www.fbchouston.org. For online condolences visit www.memoriafuneralhomehouston.com.
