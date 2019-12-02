WEST POINT, MS -- Willie Earl Dyson, 73, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-GTR in Columbus, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Payne Chapel M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Payne Chapel Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.