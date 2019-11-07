Mr.Joseph F. Dzikielewski 77, passed away Thursday November 7,2019 at the NMMC-Tupelo. He was born October 13, 1942 in Lorain County Ohio to parents Joseph A. Dzikielewski and Sophie (Olewinski) Dzikielewski. He served in the United States Navy. He received his doctoral degree at the University of Alabama with a degree in Health and Physical Education and Recreation. He was a Full Professor of Heatlh and Physical Education at Cleveland State Community College in Cleveland, TN. He was a member of St. Helen's Catholic Church in Amory, MS. Services will be Saturday November 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Helen's Catholic Church in Amory, MS. Father Tim Murphy will be officiating. Burial will be at Liberty Cemetery. Survivors include his wife Wanda Guyton Dzikielewski of Nettleton; one sister Joyce Barczyk (John) of Lakeville, MI; two nephews, Matthew Barczyk,Houston, TX; Johnathan Barczyk, Maine: 2 nieces, Kristen Duca, Manhattan, NY: Dr. Amanda Barczyk, Austin,TX: one sister-in-law Sylvia Guyton, Nettleton; one brother-in-law Billy Guyton, Nettleton. He was preceded in death by his parents. Donations may be made to the American Heart Association, the American Diabetes Association or St. Helen's Catholic Church in Amory. Visitaition will be Saturday November 9, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at St. Helen's Catholic Church. Online condolences can be expressed at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com
