E. L. McIntosh, age 78, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022 in San Antonio, TX. He was a retired Vietnam Veteran, and worked as a civil servant at Kelly AFB. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and helping anyone in need. His hobbies were barbecuing, working on old cars and fishing with friends.

