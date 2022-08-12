E. L. McIntosh, age 78, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022 in San Antonio, TX. He was a retired Vietnam Veteran, and worked as a civil servant at Kelly AFB. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and helping anyone in need. His hobbies were barbecuing, working on old cars and fishing with friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Birdie Townsend and a special aunt, Mary Townsend. He is survived by his children: EL Jr., William, Melissa, Kendra, Christina, Amanda, and Marcia. A sister, Frances Green McIntosh. Graveside services were held Wednesday July 27, 2022, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, TX.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.