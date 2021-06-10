Lady B. Eacholes, 91, passed away Tuesday, June 01, 2021, at her home residence in Cedar Bluff, MS. Services will be on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Watkins Family Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM at Watkins Family Cemetery. Burial will follow at Watkins Family Cemetery.

