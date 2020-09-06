ECRU -- Douglas Earl McGill, 55, passed away Saturday, September 05, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Family request no public service and his memory will live on forever in the heart of family and friends. at Services will be Private. Services provided by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER - TUPELO (associatedfuneral.com).

