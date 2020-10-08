FULTON -- Basil Earnest, 96, passed away Thursday, October 08, 2020, at Foxbridge Assisted Living in Memphis. Services will be on Graveside Sunday, October 11, at 2:00 p.m at Itawamba Memorial Gardens.

