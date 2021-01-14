Chester Denver Earnest, 73, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021 at the NMMC in Tupelo. Denver was born on April 11, 1947 in the Quincy Community to the late Chester A. and Ruby Rye Earnest Bishop. Denver attended Hatley School and retired from Gibson Container after many years of service. Most everyone in Monroe County knew that the name Denver Earnest was synonymous with tree cutting, owning and operating Denver Earnest Tree Cutting and Removal Service since 1977. He truly loved the outdoors, spending much of his free time fishing and hunting. One of his passions was 4-wheeler riding, often having the the biggest 4-wheeler in the group. He was much of a daredevil when it came to riding and was never afraid to go through the deepest and muddiest holes. He was a member of New Hope Church of Christ and would always lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He was known far and wide and had many friends. He is survived by his daughters, Jamie Earnest Morgan (Lee), Amory and Ashley Earnest O'Fallon (Shaun), Hatley; sister, Marcy Earnest Brent (Dean), Louisianna and Mavis Earnest Tubb (Dr. Grayden), Oxford; grandchildren, Bryce O'Fallon, Devin Putney, Reese O'Fallon and Kaitlyn O'Fallon; special friend, Heather Presley, Amory and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his stepfather, John Spurgeon Bishop and a sister Ozellar Earnest. Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. David Highland officiating. Burial will follow in Haughton Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Wes Steverson, Mark Parham, Keith Parham, Willie Wilson, Roland Minga and Danny Parham. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Gray, Johnny Parham, Rickey Moffett and Bo Barrett. Visitation will be prior to the service on Saturday from noon until 1:45 PM. Condolences may be shared online at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
