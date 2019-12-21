William Glen Earnest, 81, passed away at his home on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was born on July 27, 1938 in Chickasaw County to Woodrow W. Earnest and Eula Welch Earnest. He was a faithful member of Van Vleet Baptist Church. He loved the outdoors, spending time with his family, and playing with his dog, Scrapper. He leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Peggy Prescott Earnest; his daughters, Sue Cruse, Kam Earnest, and Jennifer (Jeff) Worthey all of Okolona, and Valerie (Tim) Berry of Houlka; his sons, Pete (Sissy) Earnest of Algoma and Will (Erin Beth) Earnest of Bruce; his sister Doris (John L) Gaskin of Okolona; nine grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Eula Earnest; one son, William Glenn Earnest, Jr. one granddaughter, Susan Ray Cruse; and three brothers, Wayne, Woodrow Jr., and Harold Earnest. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 2:00 at Southern Funeral Chapel in Houston with Brother Bobby Wilbanks and family friend, Jessie Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in Asberry Cemetery in Van Vleet. Visitation with the family will be on Sunday, December 22 from 5:00 until 7:00 at Southern Funeral Chapel. Serving as pallbearers will be Will Earnest, Jason Cruse, Sam Earnest, Ethan Earnest, Timmy Giompoletti, and Joseph Tutor. Honorary pallbearers are Keaton Earnest, Eddie Hill, L.J. Wilbanks, and Tommy Hightower. Southern Funeral Chapel of Houston is honored to serve his family.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
48°
Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..
Tonight
Periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Updated: December 21, 2019 @ 5:40 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.