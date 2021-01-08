Mike Earrey, 60, passed away Friday, January 08, 2021, at Troy Regional Medical Center in Troy, Alabama. Services will be on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Brewer Cemetery. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

