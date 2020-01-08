Lorene Strain Earwood, 87, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. A native of Tupelo, she was born May 13, 1932 to John Clark and Lorene Basham Strain. She later moved to Memphis, Tennessee where she graduated from Memphis Tech High School. It was there she met William "Bill" Earwood and they were married on January 11, 1950 and relocated back to Tupelo to raise their family. Lorene enjoyed needlework, reading, gardening and studying her Bible. She was a long-time member of Harrisburg Baptist Church where she joyfully taught an adult women's Sunday School class. Survivors include her three sons, Michael Earwood (Peggy) of Memphis, David Earwood (Diane) of West Point and Philip Earwood (Gina) of Tupelo; six grandsons, Jay Earwood (Ashley), Brian Earwood (Kayla), Brad Earwood (Sally), Kevin Earwood (Ashley), Will Earwood and Matt Earwood (Anne Overton); four granddaughters, Sarah Miller (Stephan), Leanne Tucker (Andrew) and Abby and Emma Earwood; and great-grandchildren, Justin and Shannon Earwood, Anne Lowry and Eliza Earwood, Anna and Haley Studdard, Jake and Ben Newman, James Miller and Alston and Aden Tucker. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 67 years, William "Bill" Earwood; and daughter, Marianne Earwood. Visitation will be from 12 until 1 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo followed by a private family service. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Memorials may be made to Harrisburg Baptist Church, 4675 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Tupelo, MS 38801 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
