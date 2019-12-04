PONTOTOC -- James Thomas Easley, 77, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Health and Rehab in Pontotoc. Services will be on Saturday December 7, 2019 11:00 a.m. at McDonald U M Church Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Friday December 6, 2019 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of services.

