Houston-John Allen Easley, 87, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at his home in Houston. He was born September 25, 1934, in Chickasaw County to the late George Irvin Easley and Fannie Estelle Smith Easley. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. John volunteered to enter the Air Force, doing his basic training at Lackland Airforce Base in San Antonio, Texas. After basic, he was stationed at Shepherd Airforce Base in Wichita Falls, Texas, where he served in the 3750th Polio Division during the time of the use of the iron lung. After his honorable discharge, the family moved to Chicago, Illinois, where John worked at the American Norwegian Hospital during the day and attended DeVry Technical Institute at night, obtaining his television and radio technician certification. After that, John and Dorothy moved back to Houston, MS, where John worked at Crawford's Furniture and Appliance as the television technician. Later, John became co-owner of Easley Furniture. After retirement, John worked in construction with John Smith Construction. John's early hobbies were bowling and water skiing, but his lifelong hobby was being an avid ham radio operator. Visitation will be at Memorial Funeral Home Sunday, September 11, 2022, from 12 noon until 2:30, with the funeral service immediately following at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston with Bro. Casey Hughes and Bro. Taylor Chisolm officiating. Burial will be at Arbor Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorial Funeral Home in Houston is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy Mae Heair Easley of Houston; his son, Ben Allan Easley (Lisa) of Houston; his daughter, Mary Christine Watkins (Doug, Jr) of Houston; 9 grandchildren, Amelia Forsyth (Bryan) of Houston, Joey Webster (Dana) of Bruce, Demeka Kilgore (Charles) of Saltillo, Johnny Lee Easley of Houston, Alanta Goggins (Tyler) of Saltillo, Zack Watkins (Gabriela) of Houston, Elizabeth Fountain (Andrew) of Starkville, Michael Sanford (Bridget) of Carthage and Kate Frederick (Bill) of Carthage; 16 great grandchildren; two brothers, Harold Easley (Pat) of Houston and Evans Easley (Dodie) of Seattle, WA; his sister, Elizabeth Ann Hubbard of Eupora. He is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Deborah Jean Easley; his grandson, John Thomas Easley; two brothers George Easley and Jerry Easley. Pallbearers will be Eric Smith, Tyler Goggins, Andrew Fountain, Jack Falls, Bobby Sanderson and Joey Webster. Honorary pallbearers will be the Sundancer Solar Radio Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arbor Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
