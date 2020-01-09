BRUCE -- Mabel Easley, 99, passed away Wednesday, January 08, 2020, at Bruce Community Living Center in Bruce. Services will be on 01/11/2020 3:00 p.m. at Parker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on 01/11/2020 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Parker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Bruce Cemetery.

