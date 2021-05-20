Mr. Charles Franklin East, 66, passed away on May 19, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. Mr. East was born in Chickasaw County on November 27, 1954 to Joe Ree East and Jessie Mae House East. He worked as a civil engineer for Syntron Material Handling, where he retired after 40 years of service. Charles was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling and doing projects at home and at church. Funeral Services will be on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Bethel Baptist Church in Woodland, MS with Bro. Sammy McMillen officiating. Visitation will be on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Bethel Baptist Church from 1:30 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. Burial will be at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS. Mr. East is survived by his daughter, Nora McKnight of Houston; his sons, Clay East of Ohio, and Eric Charles East of Austin, Texas; his sisters, Kelley Rooker of Woodland, and Margaret (Tommy) Futral of Houston; his brothers, Joe (Joan) East Jr. of Madison, AL, David (Donna) East of Amory, and George (Judy) East of Columbus; his grandchildren, Kana Mae East, Phoebe Antoinette East, Southern Anne Bliven, Carter Blane Bliven, and David Thomas McKnight; his great-grandson, Jaspen Stone; his nieces and nephews, Joe East III, Christopher East, William Austin East, Blake East, Thomas Futral Jr., Jessica Akbarian, Leslie Springfield, Stephen East, David Lewis Criddle III, Donna Marie Criddle, Alexander Rucker, Andrew Rucker, Anna Claire Rucker, John David East, and Hannah Joy East; a dear, special friend, Laura Marie Jones of Tupelo and one sister-in-law, Linda East of Van Vleet. Mr. East is preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, William Dennis East. Pallbearers will be John David East, Stephen East, Curtis Hare, Norris Myatt, Blake East, William Austin East, David Criddle III, and Alex Rucker. Honorary pallbearers will be Ted Carter, coworkers of Syntron Material Handling and the members of Bethel Baptist Church Sunday school class. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 Or Sanctuary Hospice House 5159 Main Street Tupelo, MS 38801 Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
