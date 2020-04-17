Louis Junior Easter, 75, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at his home. Born on October 17, 1944, he was a son to Charlie and Annie Kate Thompson Easter. Louis attended New Hope Baptist Church and he was married to the former Mary Ann Jernigan. Described as a self-made man, Louis enjoyed the simple things in life enjoying time with his grandchildren. He operated a scrap yard for a number of years where he would trade for about anything. Private graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020 at New Hope Cemetery. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann Easter of Amory; two sons, Chris Easter (Janet) of Hatley and Tony Easter (Melissa) of Smithville; one daughter, Myra Mitchell (Kerry) of Smithville; 6 brothers, Charles Easter of Sulligent, Clayton Easter of Aberdeen, David Easter of Greenwood Springs, Neal Easter of Smithville, Thomas Easter of Amory, and Carlos Easter of Sulligent; 4 sisters, Faye Tate of Sulligent, Pauline Kell of Sulligent, Bernice Wouldridge of Smithville, and Patricia Dean of Amory; 8 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; aunts, Dot Phelps and Ruth Miller; uncle, J.C. Thompson; and good friend, Larry Clayton. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Bobby Ray and Johnny Easter; sister, Bertha Mae Easter; daughter, Tina Easter; granddaughter, Tiffany Diane Franks; and two great grandchildren, Bentley Franks and Sondra Watson. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
