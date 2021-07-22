Amory—Mary Frances Easter, 73, passed away on July 21, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. Born on June 23, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Charlie E. and Willie Mae Martin Dunn. She attended school in the state of Tennessee. Mary worked as a housekeeper at Gilmore Memorial Hospital in Amory then later was a cook at Vend Foods in Tupelo. Mary was a very forward and sassy person. She enjoyed her coffee, cigarettes and going to casinos. Mary was also a very feisty lady who enjoyed listening to old time country music and playing cards. She enjoyed being with her grandkids and family as well as being with her close friends, Berniece , Violet Barrett and Tommy Hugya. Mary was a Christian who volunteered with the American Cancer Society. She was proud of raising her family and watching them as they grew up to become wonderful adults. Mary is survived by two daughters, Janet Lee Easter (Chris) Amory, and Cassandra Tedford, Hatley; a son, Clayton Dewayne Easter, Aberdeen; three sisters, Joann Caldwell, Tennessee, Betty Lou Moore (Ray), Florida and Mildred Dunn, Belleville, IL; seven grandchildren: Evan Easter, Ashley Welch, Kelly Dodd,Kevin Dodd, Austin Easter, Eric Tedford and Rylee Tedford; four great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; the love of her life, Clayton Easter, Aberdeen. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by a son, Jamey Dodd; a sister, Brenda Kay Milliken; two brother, Bobby and Wayne Dunn; a great grandson, Donovan Colt Womack. Services have been set for 11:00 AM, Friday, July 23, 2021 at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home with Bro. Joe Gullick and Bro. Willie Wilson officiating. Burial will be in the New Hope cemetery in Hatley. Pallbearers will be Gary Wouldridge, Dustin Welch, Austin Easter, Lanny Clayton and Tommy Hugya. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
