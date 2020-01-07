Joe Eastman, 76, passed away January 6, 2020, at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was a retired truck driver for Carroll Company. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with family, friends, animals, drinking coffee and telling jokes. He was an active member of Sarepta Baptist Church. He was loved and will be missed by many. Services will be at 1:00pm Thursday, January, 9, 2020, at Sarepta Baptist Church. Bro. Jerry Smith will officiate. Burial will be in the Sarepta Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors: wife-Shirley Eastman; Children-Joe Eastman, Jr, David (Angie) Eastman, Deb Eastman, Tammy (Joey) Swords, Rocky (Tracey) Hyland, Michael (Cyndi) Hyland and Dana (Shaun) Carter; sisters-Nancy Eaton, Addie Rose (Danny Rae) Clifton and Myra Sue (Roy Gene) Brooks; 13 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by: mother-Mildred Lantrip Eastman; father-Carl Samuel Eastman, Sr.; brothers-Glenn Eastman and Carl Samuel Eastman, Jr.; sister-Carlene Crump. visitation: 10:00am until service time Thursday, January 9, 2020.
